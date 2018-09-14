Shock as Uasin Gishu tree that had fallen a month ago, stands again

Residents of Yamumbi and Lemok villages in Uasin Gishu county woke up to what they termed as shocking news on finding a Mugumo tree which had fallen down a month ago, up and standing.

Bewildered residents flocked the area to witness the bizarre occurrence, while others sought cure from the tree.

Residents are now appealing to elders from the Kikuyu and Kalenjin communities to offer a possible explanation to the resurrected Mugumo tree.