Burial of Sharon’s baby set for today

People Daily September 14, 2018
Sharon’s mother Melida Auma.

George Odiwuor @PeopleDailyKe

The burial of slain university student Sharon Otieno’s  foetus will be held today.  The foetus will be buried in Sharon’s grandfather’s- home at Magare village in Homa Bay county.

According to Sharon’s mother Melida Auma, the burial was supposed to take place yesterday but it was postponed to today  to enable County Government of Homa Bay staff to attend the ceremony. Melida works in the county as an Early Education Childhood Development teacher.

“Water Executive Dickson Nyawinda requested us to postpone the burial to enable them organise themselves on how to assist us because the mortuary bill is very high,” she added.

