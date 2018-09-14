Rivers row is hurting farmers, says MP

Oliver Musembi @PeopleDailyKe

Kiambu Woman Rep Gathoni Wa Muchomba has criticised the government’s decision to cancel permits for use of water from rivers in the Mt Kenya region.

Wa Muchomba said the move would adversely affect hundreds of farmers who use water from the rivers.

She also condemned government officials for forcibly draining dams used for domestic and agricultural purposes in Lari and Githunguri.

“The ministry should reconsider the move as it has jeopardised hundreds of dairy farmers. Moreover, these dams were built by the local community as each family contributed money for the project,” she said.

The Environment ministry has cancelled all water intake permits from Aberdare and Mt Kenya towers on the grounds that it causing low flow in rivers.

A Monday meeting between Water and Environment ministries and the region’s leaders resolved that all legal intakes and permits be reinstated.