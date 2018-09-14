I’ll not tolerate corruption, Sonko tells staff

PD Reporter @PeopleDailyKe

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has warned that corruption will not be tolerated in his administration. Speaking after chairing a Cabinet meeting at City Hall on Wednesday, Sonko said county officials who misuse public funds will be sacked and prosecuted.

“I don’t want to hear of graft in my administration. We should all work towards our main goal of service delivery to mwananchi as we promised in the election campaigns,” he said.

During the meeting, the governor was handed the report on tomorrow’s Nairobi monthly clean-up from Environment County Executive Committee (CEC) member Larry Wambua.

The clean-up will be carried out in all the 85 Wards in Nairobi with the main events taking place at Muthurwa market and Kamukunji Grounds.

The exercise was moved from last Saturday to coincide with the World Clean-Up Day. Subsequent clean-ups will be held every first Saturday of the month.

Meanwhile, the governor has signed into law the Nairobi City County Outdoor Advertising and Signage Control and Regulation Bill, 2018.

The law will affect billboards, sky signs, directional signs, clocks and other out-of-home media. Speaking after the ceremony, CEC for Lands, Housing and Urban Planning Charles Kerich said the county government will facilitate the outdoor advertising industry to comply with the law.