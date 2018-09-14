People Daily

I’ll not tolerate corruption, Sonko tells staff

People Reporter September 14, 2018
2,401 Less than a minute
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko (second left), County Attorney Lydia Kwamboka (right) and Secretary Peter Kariuki (left) during the signing of Nairobi City County Outdoor Advertising Bill. Photo/DAVID NDOLO

PD Reporter @PeopleDailyKe

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has warned that corruption will not be tolerated in his administration. Speaking after chairing a Cabinet meeting at City Hall on Wednesday, Sonko said county officials who misuse public funds will be sacked and prosecuted.

“I don’t want to hear of graft in my administration. We should all work towards our main goal of service delivery to mwananchi as we promised in the election campaigns,” he said.

During the meeting, the governor was handed the report on tomorrow’s Nairobi monthly clean-up from Environment County Executive Committee (CEC) member Larry Wambua.

The clean-up will be carried out in all the 85 Wards in Nairobi with the main events taking place at Muthurwa market and Kamukunji Grounds.

The exercise was moved from  last Saturday to coincide with the World Clean-Up Day. Subsequent clean-ups will be held every first Saturday of the month.

Meanwhile, the governor has signed into law the Nairobi City County Outdoor Advertising and Signage Control and Regulation Bill, 2018.

The law will affect billboards, sky signs, directional signs, clocks and other out-of-home media. Speaking after the ceremony, CEC for Lands, Housing and Urban Planning Charles Kerich said the county government will facilitate the outdoor advertising industry to comply with the law.

Show More

Related Articles

September 14, 2018
2,448

Media should reflect on impact of stories

September 14, 2018
2,447

Leverage advantage to influence positive change

September 14, 2018
2,513

Three killed, several hurt in Njoro clashes

September 14, 2018
2,454

Large field lined for next month’s Diani Beach Masters Golf

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.