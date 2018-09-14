12 police positions abolished in reforms

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Twelve positions in the National Police Service (NPS) have been abolished in the reforms with an assurance of no job losses. This is geared towards creating harmony of command, eliminate overlap and duplication in parallel and lateral commands.

Positions abolished AP, regular and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) regional commanders. Other positions which cease to exist forthwith are County Coordinating Commander as well as county commanders for AP, regular and DCI units.

AP and DCI sub-county commanders and Officer Commanding Police Divisions (OCPD), District AP Commander and AP Ward Commanders were also scrapped.

President Uhuru Kenyatta said there will be integration of posts and patrol bases within a police station jurisdiction area.

This will make the police station the centre of policing service delivery under the command of Officer Commanding Police Station (OCS).

“The mandate of the OCS will be expanded to include Ward Commander commanding police posts and patrol bases within the respective area of operation, and to provide support to the National government functions,” said the President. All police ward, posts and outposts formerly under APs will now fall under General Duty police.