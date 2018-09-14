MCAs sue to stop EACC summons over Elachi ‘ouster’

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

Thirteen Members of Nairobi County Assembly are seeking court orders suspending summons issued against them by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission over the impeachment of Speaker Beatrice Elachi (pictured).

The MCAs also want orders staying the summons requiring the Assembly Clerk to provide the anti-graft body with privileged proceedings and information in relation to the impeachment.

Through lawyer Tom Ojienda, the MCAs accuse EACC of being used by the Speaker to intimidate and violate their rights to “freely participate in legislative proceedings”.

The MCAs are —Anthony Kiragu, Peter Imwatok, Elias Otieno, Ibrahim Abdi, Leah Naikanae, Peter Wahinya and Susan Kavaya. Others include Laura Mwololo, Mary Njambi, Nancy Maole, Grace Muthami, Doris Ngoyo and Ruth Maingi.

“The act of impeaching the Speaker is strictly protected under the County Assemblies Powers and Privileges Act as it was done in the course of the performance of the members of legislative duties,” said Ojienda. The summons were issued on Tuesday after MCAs voted to impeach Elachi on September 6.