World dignitaries bid farewell to Annan as he is laid to rest in Ghana.

Accra, Thursday

World dignitaries laid to rest former UN secretary general Kofi Annan in his native Ghana on Thursday, with calls to keep alive the legacy of a “stubborn optimist” to create a better, more peaceful world.

His widow Nane Maria led hundreds of mourners, including world leaders past and present, traditional rulers and global royalty, and called her husband an “extraordinary” person who had a “joy of life”.

“My lo=ve, you are now back home where you started your long journey. But may your wisdom and compassion continue to guide us, wherever we are,” she told his funeral in the capital, Accra.

His son, Kojo, said his father had dedicated his life to the ideals of unity, equality, love, peace and respect. —AFP