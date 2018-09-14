Leaders fault Waititu over Del Monte deal

Kiambu county leaders have faulted the memorandum of understanding for renewal of land lease to Del Monte Kenya Limited by Kiambu county government.

Led by Senator Kimani Wamatangi, Limuru MP Peter Mwathi and his Thika Town counterpart Patrick Wainaina alias Wa Jungle, they described the exercise as sham, null and void. They accused Governor Ferdinand Waititu of running the county like a personal property.

The MoU has elicited sharp reactions from elected leaders in the county, who have separately piled pressure on Waititu to cancel the same accusing him of entering into the agreement without involving elected leaders and members of the public.

In a protest letter to the governor, Wamatangi said the renewal of lease fell short of the requirements of the law and might deny the people of Kiambu the opportunity to get the returns of their assets. He urged the county boss to take urgent corrective measures.

Mwathi said it would be prudent for the governor to involve all leaders in his decisions saying that leadership and development calls for concerted efforts.

Wainaina said although the land is situated in his constituency, the deal was signed behind his back. Contacted, Waititu urged those opposed to the deal to “stick to their lanes” and do what they were elected to do by voters in 2017.

Last week, Waititu renewed the leasehold of Del Monte Kenya Limited’s 8,000-acre parcel of land for another 99 years.

Consequently, the company surrendered 635 acres of its land that was not in use to the county government.

In a brief ceremony held at Thika Stadium, Waititu and Del Monte Mboss Stergios Gkaliamoutsas signed the deal ending many years of court battles over the land. He assured the company of a conducive environment to do business.