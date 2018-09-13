President Kenyatta unveils new command structure

President Uhuru Kenyatta has today unveiled a new command structure in drastic changes that will see the role of regular police service enhanced leaving the administration police unit with a token mandate.

Under the harmonized command structure announced Thursday morning over 24,000 administration police officers have been re-deployed to the regular police to form a new unit of general duty officers under the command of the deputy inspector – general of police.

12 command positions including the position of OCPD have also been scrapped while the various unit commands have now been harmonized to form one command at all the three administrative units in changes that effect immediately.