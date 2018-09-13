English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

President Kenyatta unveils new command structure

K24 Tv September 13, 2018
President Uhuru Kenyatta. Photo/Courtesy

President Uhuru Kenyatta has  today unveiled a new command structure in drastic changes that will see the role of regular police service enhanced leaving the administration police unit  with a token mandate.
Under the harmonized command structure announced Thursday morning over 24,000 administration police officers have been re-deployed to the regular police  to form a new  unit of general duty officers under the command of the deputy inspector – general of police.
12 command positions including the position of OCPD have also been scrapped while the various unit commands have now been harmonized to form one command at all the three administrative units in changes that effect immediately.

