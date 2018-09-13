National Assembly Speaker delivers Finance bill 2018 to the President

Speaker of the national assembly Justin Muturi has delivered the much awaited finance bill 2018 to president Uhuru Kenyatta pending his decision on the bill.

The bill proposing the postponement of the fuel levy for an additional two years comes a day before the energy regulatory commission,ERC is set to review fuel prices.

Treasury cabinet secretary Henry Rotich had earlier allayed fears of a further hike in fuel prices following his consultations with the president.