National Assembly Speaker delivers Finance bill 2018 to the President

September 13, 2018
National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi. Photo/File

Speaker of the national assembly Justin Muturi has  delivered the much awaited finance bill 2018 to president Uhuru Kenyatta  pending his decision on the   bill.
The bill proposing the postponement  of the fuel levy  for an additional two years comes  a day  before the energy regulatory commission,ERC is set to review  fuel prices.
Treasury cabinet secretary  Henry Rotich had earlier  allayed fears of a further hike in fuel prices  following his consultations with the  president.

