Pan-African bank, EPC confer over trade policy

Export Promotion Council of Kenya (EPC) and the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) met key business and industry leaders in Nairobi yesterday to discuss strategies to deepen Kenya and Africa trade.

The meeting which came ahead of the inaugural Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) in Cairo, Egypt from December 11 to 17 looked at ways of deepening trade ties among African countries.

EPC chief executive officer, Peter Biwott said plenty of opportunities exist in the continent if African countries were trading among themselves compared to trading with other regions – such as Europe, US or Asia.

“Kenya’s trade within the African continent is still minimal but if it is buttressed it can achieve much,” he said at a media briefing in Nairobi on the inaugural intra-African trade fair.

Those who attended the intra-African trade discussion included Kiprono Kittony, chairman Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Jaswinder Bedi, chairman, Export Promotion Council of Kenya, Amr Kamel, executive vice president- business development and corporate banking at Afreximbank and Sebastian Mikosz, Kenya Airways Group chief executive officer.

Biwott urged Kenyan traders to trade within the African continent so as to accrue maximum benefit.

Robert Ochola, director of Global Head of strategy and Innovation at Afreximbank said the African Continental Free Trade Agreement provides a window of opportunity for greater collaboration and partnerships that would boost opportunities for intra- African trade and investment.