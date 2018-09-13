English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
All police officers to wear a persian blue uniform
The police service will once again acquire a new face with a new look facebook blue uniform that will worn by all officers providing general duties in the latest evolution force.
Under the raft of reforms announced by president Uhuru Kenyatta, police officers will also be entitled to a housing allowance, and will be required to seek private housing within the communities they serve as the force transitions into a service.