EA Portland Cement defends ownership of disputed Athi River land

The East Africa Portland Cement Company has declared that they own the 16,000 acre piece of land in Mavoko Sub County Machakos County. The disputed prime piece of land has been in a tussle, pitting locals against the giant cement manufacturing company ,which is currently facing financial constraints.

Speaking recently at the plant, EAPCC Managing directior, Simon Peter Ole Nkeri, said the company is the legitimate owner of the land. Nkeri said that the local community, squatters and some investors claiming ownership of the piece of land are land grabbers.

The MD said the piece of land divided, into blocks, has 24 title deeds which are intact and currently being held by Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB).

“Our piece of land has been invaded by squatters and land grabbers, claiming ownership without any valid documents. Our mother title deed and all title deeds are intact and under KCB custody,’’ claimed Nkeri.

He denied that the company has been frustrating occupants of the land by demolishing their houses, saying that the company has not participated in any destruction of property.

“We have only tried to evict occupants of the land through legal means by serving them with court orders that they have defied. We are a law-abiding firm and we will leave the government to their mandate to evict the occupants.

There are many interested parties claiming ownership, but on November this year, the court will rule who is the legal owner of the land,’’ said Nkeri.