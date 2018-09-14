Meet Eric Juma Obiero aka Ojays

Best thing about being in the entertainment industry?

You interact with people of different calibre including dignitaries whom you thought in your lifetime you would never meet.

One thing that many people do not know about you?

I am a teacher by profession specialising in Geography and Fasihi.

Best place you like to go and relax after a long day at work?

My house with my family.

Best and worst childhood experiences?

My father used to beat us without a reason when I was young. I found it to be my worst experience of which I will not like my children to go through. My best childhood experience was growing in my rural area, Nyamira. We would graze the cows as we roasted maize in the forest.

Favourite object that would complete your home?

I am planning to build a swimming pool at my home. That would definitely glam up my home.

Best age you have ever lived so far and why?

The 30s, because one has a lot of energy.

The best thing about being in love?

Being in love has made me a better person. You have someone by your side during low and happy moments and you celebrate and agonise together.

Best and worst advice you ever got?

Best advice I got was to take care of my family and my parents and avoid showing off. Worst advice was to travel abroad for greener pasture yet in Kenya we have the potential.

Worst habits?

I like beautiful ladies (haha).

Memorable country you have ever been to?

Last year when I visited the UK. The experience was amazing.

Worst misconception people have about you?

That I am a drunk because I work in social places that involve a lot of alcohol. They also think I am a womaniser because I’m always seen around beautiful women.

The hardest decision you have ever made?

Leaving my teaching career for entertainment. My mum thought I had lost my mind.

We are almost coming to the end of the year. What are some of the resolutions you have been able to accomplish?

I had plans of upgrading my ride, which I will before the end of the year.