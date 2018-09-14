Large field lined for next month’s Diani Beach Masters Golf.

Sandra Wekesa @PeopleSport11

A large field of 36 local professional golfers and 80 amateurs have confirmed participation at this year’s edition of Diani Beach Masters golf championships to be held at the par 72 Leisure Lodge Golf and Beach Resort in Diani, Kwale County between October 5 and 7.

This will be the second year in a row, that the professionals have been included in the old competition that initially only brought together amateur players.

The three-day competition has also attracted two more professionals from Zimbabwe, Mohammad Mandhu and Kayyam Mandhu and Tanzania amateur duo of Nuru Mollel and Jimmy Mollel.

This year’s event will be one of the many “Road to Karen’’ events the pros are expected to play between now and March 2019. Like last year, the pros will play for a one million shillings purse, courtesy of Prime Bank, who on Wednesday handed over the sponsorship cheque of Sh1 million to the Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK) chairman Charan Thethy.

Speaking during the cheque hand-over ceremony at Prime Bank, Thethy thanked the bank for its continued support of the pros and the game of golf as a whole in the country, saying the sponsorship had come at the right time when the pros are preparing to qualify for next year’s Kenya Open.

“We are grateful to Prime Bank as well as Leisure Lodge for their generosity and commitment towards golf in Kenya both professional and amateur.

This sponsorship will go a long way to support the local pros in their hunt for slots in the Kenya Open, whose 2019 edition will be part of the European Tour series,” said Thethy, after receiving the cheque from Prime Bank’s Director of Business Development Vijay Kantaria.