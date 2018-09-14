Troubled Homeboyz draft in Omukuyia to steady wobbly side

Frederick Likuyani @PeopleSport11

SportPesa Premier League (SPL) side Kakamega Homeboyz has roped in Eliud Omukuyia as the new technical director to assist in stabilising the sinking boat of the Kakamega town-based outfit as the league approaches the homestretch.

This comes two months barely after Alfred Imonje who was serving in similar post together with other officials of the technical bench were shown the door by club’s top management.

Revealing the development SPL outfit team manager Boniface Imbenzi stated it is a move that will help bring back unity and restore confidence of the players in the team.

“Of late the team has been posting poor results with deflated concentration from our playing unit and we need to move very fast and fix the problem before it gets out of hand.

“It’s true the team has been struggling since the changes were made at the mid of the season but i don’t think whether this is the contributing factor but I believe this kind of things do happen in any team,” said Imbenzi.

He praised Omukuyia and termed him a seasoned coach who has vast experience both as a player and coach who has excelled at top level in football fraternity.

Reached for comment Omukuyia who is also handling Kakamega Green Commandos that plays in National Super League expressed his excitement for having been given another opportunity at top level management and promised to do whatever he can to ensure that the team is back on its right track.

“We shall sit down with the management and come out with the best resolutions on how we can help the team rediscover its lost form as I believe the team has the quality to compete for the league title,” said out Omukuyia.

As they prepare to face Nzioa Sugar on Sunday in Bukhungu Stadium, Homeboyz who are placed at 11th position on the table will be under pressure to perform well to win back faith of their disgruntled home fans.