Bizarre moment as Odumbe is dropped for ‘lack of commitment’

Barry Silah @obel_barry

National cricket team travelled to South Africa early yesterday amidst confusion over their participation in the Africa Twenty20 Cup.

Controversy still surrounds the actual facilitators of the 11-day tournament with multiple sources revealing that intervention from Cricket South Africa enabled the travel.

The now dissolved Interim Management Committee has jumped in the fray to take credit for raising a team while Cricket Kenya acting chairperson Herpal Singh secured visas.

The delayed travel as a result of lack of funds since the CK bank accounts have been frozen following a court order.

This forced the unit to travel in two batches 24 hours later contrary to the schedule. Sports Disputes Tribunal in July ordered that the accounts be suspended due to leadership wrangles between CK and the Ministry of Sports appointed IMC.

The situation had been worsened by the abrupt resignations of the lone bank signatories in the shape of former chairperson Jackie Janmohammed and treasurer Ravi Kaul.

Amidst the escalating drama, People Sport can confirm that coach Maurice Odumbe is no longer with the team following a fractious relationship with the camp.

In his place, Lameck Onyango will lead the tour party to South Africa. There have been reported sharp differences emerging with claims from a section of players that Odumbe lacked commitment.

Some senior players have accused the former International of appearing at training sessions late with mood swings. ”There is a feeling that this job is too advanced for him. He seems disinterested and that is very worrying,” said a source who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Odumbe on his part has reportedly rubbished the claims arguing that the Interim Committee are dishonest. “For starters, I have not had a conducive environment to operate on.

They had flimsy reasons of not keeping me in the team claiming I was sick which was untrue. If they do not want me, they need to pay up my full dues,” he told People Sport on phone earlier.