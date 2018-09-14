Iten set to host Berlin race ‘viewerthon’ Sunday.

Nairobi, Thursday @PeopleSport11

The world’s athletic focus will shift to Germany this Sunday for the BMW Berlin Marathon with the main attention being on whether two of world’s greatest athletes will set a new world record.

Local Bank of Africa will host what has now popularly become known as a “marathon viewerthon” at the Keelu Resort in Iten where the lender’s customers and local athletics fans will interact as they support the marathoners.

“This is the fifth straight year we are hosting the Viewerthon which gives us a chance to better interact with our customers and the athletic community. Together with our partners, we use Viewerthons as an opportunity to offer financial advice to the local athletic community and other stakeholders,” said Bank of Africa’s Head of Marketing, Jimmi Wanjohi.

Bank of Africa’s partners include LG Electronics who will showcase their products and services during the viewing party at the Keellu Resort.

LG Electronics will also organise customer service sessions for their clients in Iten and Eldoret on the marathon weekend from today to Sunday.

The Iten “viewerthon” will not just be about watching the race as, besides presentations by Bank of Africa, the Kenya Revenue Authority and the Anti-Doping Agency, who are other partners in the series, will also offer relevant advice to stakeholders.

Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge, 33, a strong contender to become the first athlete to complete a marathon in under two hours, and former world record holder Wilson Kipsang, 36, who set his world record time of 2:03:23 in 2013 on the same course, are the talk of town in the German capital.

Compatriot Dennis Kimetto, 24, currently holds the world record at a time of 2:02:57 having broken Wilfred Kipsang’s record in 2014, also in Berlin, by eight seconds. – AGENCIES