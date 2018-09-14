No retreat for injured Tuyisenge in Golden Boot chase

James Magayi @PeopleSports11

Gor Mahia’s main attacking force Jacques Tuyisenge will defy medical advice and play the remaining SportPesa Premier League (SPL) fixtures in pursuit of the ‘holy grail’ to any striker, the Golden Boot Award.

Tuyisenge injured his lower back playing against Posta Rangers in Kisumu last month but has mustered strength and persevered excruciating pains to feature for K’Ogalo in the CAF Confederation Cup and other games, all against advice from the club medical team.

The Rwandan military conscript, in his third year at Gor, is two goals shy of Elvis Rupia’s 15 but has six games to reach and surpass the former Nzoia Sugar striker’s tally to win claim the gong. Rupia moved to Zambian side Power Dynamos in June, leaving the likes of Tuyisenge to play catch up with his impressive first leg haul.

“Winning the golden boot this year is a real possibility and I want to drive myself to it even though the club doctor told me to take time off and recover. I’m not fully recovered yet but I can run and play through the pain. I also know that there is no gain without pain so I’ll push myself to score in the remaining games,” the striker said on Wednesday.

Tuyisenge missed the last four league matches for K’Ogalo owing to the problem and hopes to return with renewed zeal to win the award since arriving in Kenya on a Sh4 million deal in 2016.

AFC Leopards duo Ezekiel Odera and Whyvonne Isuza as well as Zoo Kericho’s Nicholas Kipkirui, all with 11 goals are breathing heavily behind Tuyisenge’s neck in the chase for the gong.

Another Zoo goal machine Michael Madoya and Mathare United duo of Clifford Alwanga and Clif Nyakeya have 10 goals each.