People DailySports

Entertaining action in weekend Kisumu basketball league

Viden Ochieng September 14, 2018
2,450 1 minute read
Kisumu Lakeside player, Michael Ochieng challenges an opponent during their Kisumu County Basketball League match. Photo/DANIEL OGENDO

Sparks are expected to fly this weekend when Kisumu County Basketball League (KCBL) resumes with several matches on the cards.

With the playoffs date already rolled out an exhilarating looms as scramble for playoff slot reaches homestretch. Last season first and second runners up Wazee and Spiders are facing the axe after forfeiting their three consecutive games.

This is likely to offer Maranda School a lifeline as it currently sits bottom in the league. Natives will kick off their first match against host Kisii  Vipers at Kisii University grounds.

In the second match fourth-placed Bay Lakers will welcome fifth-placed All-star in the second game before host entertain play-off favourites Challengers in the host second fixture.

In another match, Raptors will take on Maranda School in the opening match. Raptors will take on Mbale Saints in their second match of the day.

KCBL chairman Erick Otieno said they plan to incorporate more schools as from next year in a bid to make popular the game among school going students. “Plans are underway to ensure that we make basketball more popular in schools outside Kisumu County,” he remarked.

Maranda will again tackle Natives and later on take on Bay Lakers and Saints on Sunday. Guest side Maseno School will take on Maranda School in an all-school affair before they take on Bay Lakers and finally Natives in their second and third match respectively.

The first round of playoffs series has been slated for  October while the second round playoff series will be played in November while finals will take place in December.

Show More

Related Articles

September 14, 2018
2,448

Media should reflect on impact of stories

September 14, 2018
2,447

Leverage advantage to influence positive change

September 14, 2018
2,513

Three killed, several hurt in Njoro clashes

September 14, 2018
2,454

Large field lined for next month’s Diani Beach Masters Golf

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.