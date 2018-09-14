Entertaining action in weekend Kisumu basketball league

Sparks are expected to fly this weekend when Kisumu County Basketball League (KCBL) resumes with several matches on the cards.

With the playoffs date already rolled out an exhilarating looms as scramble for playoff slot reaches homestretch. Last season first and second runners up Wazee and Spiders are facing the axe after forfeiting their three consecutive games.

This is likely to offer Maranda School a lifeline as it currently sits bottom in the league. Natives will kick off their first match against host Kisii Vipers at Kisii University grounds.

In the second match fourth-placed Bay Lakers will welcome fifth-placed All-star in the second game before host entertain play-off favourites Challengers in the host second fixture.

In another match, Raptors will take on Maranda School in the opening match. Raptors will take on Mbale Saints in their second match of the day.

KCBL chairman Erick Otieno said they plan to incorporate more schools as from next year in a bid to make popular the game among school going students. “Plans are underway to ensure that we make basketball more popular in schools outside Kisumu County,” he remarked.

Maranda will again tackle Natives and later on take on Bay Lakers and Saints on Sunday. Guest side Maseno School will take on Maranda School in an all-school affair before they take on Bay Lakers and finally Natives in their second and third match respectively.

The first round of playoffs series has been slated for October while the second round playoff series will be played in November while finals will take place in December.