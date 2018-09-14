Don’t relent anti-graft fight, MPs urge Uhuru

Three Kiambu MPs have urged President Uhuru Kenyatta not to relent in his fight against corruption.The trio—Peter Mwathi (Limuru), Githua Wamachukuru (Kabete) and Jonah Mburu (Lari)—said fight against the vice needs concerted efforts.

Speaking yesterday at Utugi village, in Lari, during the funeral service for Mburu’s brother Peter Mugaki, Mwathi urged Kenyans to support the President and all the arms of government engaged in the fight against corruption in order for the fight to bear fruit.

Githua on the other hand, said nobody should turn to their tribes when implicated in graft. He at the same time urged Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu to include National Authority for the Campaign against Alcohol and Drugs Abuse and professional counsellors in the county’s Kaa Sober Rehabilitation programme.

“The programme is good but its management and implementation is wanting. We need to see a group enrolled, rehabilitated and then weaned of the programme to pave way for others,” Mwathi said.

If not well implemented, Mwathi said, more than Sh750 million annually channelled to Kaa Sober Programme, where each of the 50 youths earn Sh400 a day, will go to waste.