PS says State fast-tracking climate law

KNA September 14, 2018
The Environment ministry has commenced implementation of the Climate Change Act, 2016, to address global warming.

Principal Secretary Susan Mochache said the move was informed by the fact that climate change presents a challenge the government’s Big Four agenda, more so the food security pillar.

He said severe weather patterns, including prolonged droughts and massive flash floods witnessed across the country, have occasioned massive crop failures and loss of livestock.

“The unpredictable climatic conditions have also contributed to loss of revenue and human suffering, thereby slowing economic development,” said the PS.

Mochache said to realise the Big Four agenda, the Medium Term Plan II and the Vision 2030, the government must address climate change

“I am happy to report that my ministry in collaboration with relevant stakeholders has already started implementation of the Act, which offers sustainable solutions to the impacts of climate change,” said the PS. 

