Police reforms : President Kenyatta unveils new command and control structure

President Uhuru Kenyatta has Thursday unveiled a new command and control structure that will streamline the operations of the police and ensure effective service delivery.

Under the new structure which takes effect immediately, 12 regular and administration police positions have been abolished and their commands harmonised.

The Administration Police unit has also been integrated into the regular police and will now operate under specific commands with specific duties.

The government has also abolished the mandatory and free housing policy for all police officers and replaced with house allowances effective 1st December this year with treasury expected to terminate all leasing services with private tenants within three months.

Police officers living in government quarters will now be expected to vacate police lines and re-integrate into the communities they serve as the government moves to make the service more receptive to the needs of the society. Also unveiled is a new navy blue uniform for all police officers. The new changes take effect immediately.

The Deputy Inspector Generals of police and the Director Of Criminal Investigations have also been assigned specific duties.