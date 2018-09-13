3people dead, 7 others injured in fresh clashes in Eastern Nakuru

At least three people are feared dead and several others left homeless after tribal clashes erupted in Eastern Mau, Nakuru county, Wednesday night.

The ongoing Mau evictions that are targeting more than 40,000 settlers living in the forest as a way to restore the water catchment area, are said to be the main cause of the clashes.

Wednesday night two communities who have been greatly affected by the ongoing evictions in the Mau forest are said to have engaged in a fight and burnt houses, leaving families displaced and three people dead.

According to reliable sources the rivals used bows and arrows to attack each other.