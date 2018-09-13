English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

A family in Kapkangani, Nandi County in search of their 13-year-old son

K24 Tv September 13, 2018
2,479 Less than a minute

A thirteen year old boy in Kapkangani village, Nandi county is reported to have gone missing, with his family in distress about his whereabouts.

Collins Kiprotich, the standard six pupil at liberty primary school, was last seen on the fourth of september wearing a black leather jacket, red t-shirt, black trousers and black shoes.

His family is pleading with members of the public and police to help them find their son.

Show More

Related Articles

September 13, 2018
2,598

Police reforms : President Kenyatta unveils new command and control structure

September 13, 2018
2,501

Disabled persons in Nakuru, Bomet and Kericho receive mobility devices

September 13, 2018
2,506

AMREF: non communicable diseases should be declared a national disaster

September 13, 2018
2,508

Ruiru water boost: RUJWASCO to upgrade water treatment plant to increase supply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.