A family in Kapkangani, Nandi County in search of their 13-year-old son

A thirteen year old boy in Kapkangani village, Nandi county is reported to have gone missing, with his family in distress about his whereabouts.

Collins Kiprotich, the standard six pupil at liberty primary school, was last seen on the fourth of september wearing a black leather jacket, red t-shirt, black trousers and black shoes.

His family is pleading with members of the public and police to help them find their son.