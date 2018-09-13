Former Gor skipper Musa Mohammed tells off coach Kerr

People Reporter @PeopleSports11

Harambee Stars stand-in captain and former Gor Mahia skipper Musa Mohammed has lashed out at coach Dylan Kerr for terming him as a disgrace to the ‘K’Ogalo’ army after he left them to join Albanian side FK Tirana at the beginning of the season.

Speaking to People Daily, Musa who captained Harambee Stars in their back-to-back victories against Ghana and Malawi in the absence of Tottenham Hotspur star Victor Wanyama, said he had been restraining himself responding to Kerr’s utterances for long.

“I respect Kerr but he should know that I have been there and done that. I have been the captain of Gor and won many titles with the team, setting up the glory Kerr and Co are celebrating at the moment,” said Musa after steering Stars to a 1-0 victory over Malawi in an international friendly build-up match at Kasarani on Tuesday.

He added: “Long are the days when we could use verbal exchanges to win football battles. We battle on the pitch, so Kerr should focus on his coaching and win more titles with Gor.”

Kerr had said that Musa and Kennedy Muguna who was voted the local league’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) in 2016 made a mistake and were duped to leaving the league champions at the begining of the season with empty promises of playing for bigger clubs in Europe.

The duo’s stay at the jinxed Albanian team where no Kenyan player has lasted for even a full season, last barely four months before their contracts were terminated. Musa managed to land a lucrative deal with Zambian side Nkana FC, while Muguna is believed to be without a club, but trains regularly at Camp Toyoyo grounds to keep fit as he waits for the next transfer window to open for him to search for a team.

When their contracts were terminated by Tirana, Kerr quickly announced that he had no room for them in the team for the manner in which they left the club, a statement that seem to have irked Musa.