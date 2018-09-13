Talanta, Kibera chalk deserved victories in NSL midweek ties

Barry Silah @obel_barry

FC Talanta chalked their fourth consecutive win after seeing off Modern Coast Rangers 2-1 at Camp Toyoyo yesterday in a Round 28 of the National Super League (NSL) encounter.

The first half was finely poised under heavy sunlight with no clear cut chances coming through. Modern Coast sat deep while their opponents failed to utilise open chances.

Two quickfire goals in the second half courtesy of Shem Odinga and Abdul Wahab were the match toss effectively pushing Talanta to ninth spot. Odinga’s 56th minute goal was eye-catching as he met a left wing long cross from Rogers Omondi to bang in the opener past the visitors custodian Víctor Ligingo.

It was a goal that sprung Talanta to life with waves of attacks coming through especially from the flanks through Brian Okeyo and Emmanuel Mogaka even as they closed shop at the back.

Modern Coast was industrious as well but their final balls went begging with their strikers failing to click. Second half substitutes Roosevelt Blatty and Nahashon Thiongo were the main culprits as the hawkish defenders led by Sebastian Osodo and Eric Lusala kept them at bay.

In the 61st minute, against the run of play, a wayward cross from Bori Athman was nicely intercepted by Okeyo who set up onrushing Wahab for the second.

It was a classy and fast counter attack that found the opponents flat-footed. With the match destined for a clean slate,defender Katumanga held a lob with his hands in the danger area for a penalty call in extra time. Liberian attacker Blatty stepped up to score the consolation for the 10th placed outfit.