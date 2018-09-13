KRU at crossroads over programmes, funding for World Cup

Barry Silah @obel_barry

With a busy calendar fast looming in the international rugby calendar, Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) is still at odds on how to fund their programmes.

KRU has hit a financial crunch and is now urging the public to contribute monies to save the situation.

Already preparations by the Simbas are underway for the November Repechage event to be held in France. The Union has organised four build-up matches next month against South African opposition in Nairobi.

However, with the admittance of KRU’s financial situation, all eyes will be on how even programmes around Shujaa and Kenya Lionesses will come to fruition with Dubai 7s assignments on the radar. Speaking to People Sport on phone, KRU acting CEO Sylvia Kamau suggested that all avenues were being looked at so that schedules remain in check.

“We are obviously at a bad financial position and every available help will be needed. We have asked government to support our quest and indeed forwarded our budgets for the year. Seeing as nothing concrete has been forthcoming yet, we have resorted to crowd funding, which is actually legal.

We need to see the actual fans stand behind us and the teams ahead of our heavy assignments,” she said. KRU has thus set up a Paybill Account number: 155550 for the Ian Snook led Simbas, urging local rugby followers to contribute as little as Sh100.

Kamau is confident that they would get to reach their target. “If we can raise Sh100 million, then we would be set and I am hopeful that our social media campaign can make a difference. We are also still speaking to other corporate institutions as well to try and realise our goal.”

Director of Rugby Thomas Odundo, on his part said that plans are in check to prepare the teams adequately. “We will do all we can to prepare the boys adequately so that they represent the country well.”