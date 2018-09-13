Release of funds from world body Fifa confirms resumption of women’s league

Football Kenya Federation (FKF)-run Women Premier (WPL) and Division One leagues will resume tentatively on September 22 following a confirmation for release of funds by world football governing body FIFA.

FKF vice-chairperson Doris Petra confirmed receipt of communication from FIFA committing to avail the remaining development funds by the end of this week, upon which the matches will be scheduled immediately.

In March, FKF president Nick Mwendwa announced a Sh750,000 grant per season for all 16 premier league teams, the money coming off the FIFA funds for women football development.

The world body had released half the amount to the federation at the time with the remaining amount set to be released in due course.

“I have received an email from FIFA confirming that the funds will be deposited to the federation’s accounts this week. Immediately we receive the money we will be set to kick off the second leg of the leagues,” said Petra.

The premier league, which is for the first time being played in a unified format, stalled after the conclusion of the first leg as teams cited lack of funds to honour second leg matches while the federation maintained that it had not received the remaining amount from FIFA to enable them continue supporting the clubs.

The last matches of the first leg were played on June 20-24 while the second leg fixtures were released on July 9 but no team has honoured any of the released fixtures. Petra says that the federation has held several meetings with the clubs in a bid to reach an agreement on whether or not the league should continue without the grants.

“When we committed to funding the clubs, they were made aware that it won’t be 100 percent facilitation. They were also informed that the money would be released in batches and at some point they would be required to cater for their own expenses. However, we have held talks, some as recent as two weeks ago,and the teams maintain they will wait for the grants before resuming league action,” said Petra.