Ruto in Congo to promote relations

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday arrived in Brazzaville, Congo where he will witness the signing of an economic deals between Kenya and the Central African country.

Ruto was received by Prime Minister Clement Mouamba at the Maya-Maya International Airport.

The DP will lead Kenya’s delegation in signing agreements in various fields of interest, including economics, trade and investment, agriculture, science and technology, culture and arts.

Other areas the two countries are expected to enhance bilateral collaboration on are education, health, film, media and sports.

Kenya and Congo will also encourage the promotion and maintenance of peace and international security in line United Nations principles.

Leaders accompanying Ruto include Mining and Petroleum Cabinet secretary John Munyes, governors Kaiga Mutahi (Nyeri) and Granton Samboja (Taita Taveta) and Trade Principal secretary Chris Kiptoo.