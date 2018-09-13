Sharon’s ex-husband mum over her burial

Tom Rachuonyo @PeopelDailyKe

Slain university student Sharon Otieno’s former husband Bernard Okuta has refused to commit to burying her as required by Luo traditions.

Commenting on the burial arrangements, Okuta, a teacher at Rapogi High School in Uriri constituency, told People Daily over the phone yesterday that “those are things will sort out themselves”.Okuta refused to comment further on Sharon’s matter, the woman he lived with and had three children.

According to Luo traditions, a man is only married to a woman after paying dowry which Okuta refused to confirm if he did saying journalists should inquire from Sharon’s family.

“Who said I am the husband, why don’t you go and inquire with her family?” he said.

On Sunday, when journalists visited him at the school, Okuta said people should avoid speculating about her death and let police do their work.

On both interviews Okuta said he cannot talk about his marriage with Otieno maintaining that the matter is too emotive.

“This matter is very emotive. If I wanted to comment about it, I would have done it already. I would rather leave the matter to the police and find out what happened. That is all I can say,” Okuta said.

Last week, Otieno’s family, through their spokesperson Joshua Okong’o, said Okuta and Sharon used to live together.

They separated last year a few months after Sharon joined college.