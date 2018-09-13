Court orders Oyamo’s detention for 14 days

Governor Okoth Obado’s personal assistant Michael Oyam, linked to the murder of university student Sharon Otieno, will spend 14 more days in custody.

This is after High Court Judge Luka Kimaru ordered Oyamo to be held at the Muthaiga Police Station to enable the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) finalise investigations.

“Due to the complex nature of the investigation that involves many suspects and many leads, it is only fair that the suspect continues to be detained for a further period of 14 days…during his detention, his rights and fundamental freedoms that are guaranteed by the Constitution shall be protected,” ruled the judge.

Yesterday, the court read a murder charge to Oyamo, to be informed of the particulars of why he was being held, but he was not required to take a plea.

“You shall or may be charged with murder contrary to Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code of the laws of Kenya,” said Kimaru

The charges stated that between September 3 and 4, 2018 at Owande area, Rachuonyo South sub county in Homa Bay county, jointly with others not before court, he murdered Sharon Beryline Otieno.

Kimaru directed that the suspect’s lawyers namely Neville Amollo, June Ashioya and Rogers Abisa, be allowed access to their client while he is in the police cells.

“All the suspects’ rights must be upheld as per the Constitution. Any relatives visiting, counsel or his basic rights as food and access to basic amenities must be provide during his detention,” said the Judge.

The court directed that the case be mentioned on September 26 for further directions. “After 14 days, he should be brought to court either to be charged or released,” added Kimaru.

The prosecution, through State Counsel Tom Mbali, had asked the court to defer Oyamo’s plea to enable them conclude investigations surrounding the murder saying the case is complex and needed more time.

Mbali said the DCI homicide detectives are still pursuing other suspects linked to the murder of Otieno.

He said cellular devices of the suspects have to undergo forensic examinations and that they are also waiting for DNA results which have been extracted from the suspects.