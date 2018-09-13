Casual workers at British Army camp in Nanyuki block streets over jobs row.

Paul Ndung’u @PeopleDailyKe

A group of casual labourers at the British Army Training Camp in Nanyuki yesterday took to the streets to protest their replacement by a new group.

The group, labelled A, was supposed to start work today after a three-month break during which another group, labelled B, had been working.

But the workers were shocked when they were informed that a new group, labelled C, had been recruited, meaning they would have to wait for three more months for another chance to work.

Police officers from Nanyuki Police Station were called to calm the workers who blocked the main entrance of the camp.

“We entered into a memorandum with military officials that only two groups of 96 casuals would alternate for the jobs and the introduction of a third group of 48 individuals goes against our agreement,” said Ann Mirigo, a worker. They accused local leaders of being behind the introduction of the third group.