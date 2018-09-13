Students decry Helb delay, threaten strike

Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

University students yesterday decried delayed disbursement of Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) funds, which is hindering them from starting their semesters.

Kenya Universities Students Organisation (Kuso) chairman Anthony Manyara said most First Year students have been unable to report to campus due to the slow disbursement.

He said late commencement of studies contributes to the current trend of late graduation from universities.

Manyara, who was accompanied by Kuso vice chair Neema Abdikadir and other student leaders at a press conference in Nairobi, threatened they would go on strike if loans will not be disbursed by next week.

“We want Helb chief executive Charles Ringera (pictured)and the Education ministry to disburse the monies by next week, failure to which we will go to the streets,” he said.

He also urged the ministry to increase the minimum allocation from the current Sh40,000 to Sh60, 000.

The student leaders also called on the Kenya Human Rights Commission to act on the murder of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno in the same way it responds to other human rights cases.

“We urge the government to beef up security in all learning institutions,” he said.