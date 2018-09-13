Uhuru set to receive police merger report

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

President Uhuru Kenyatta will today formally receive the National Police Service (NPS) reform policy framework strategy report which proposes the merger of the regular police and the Administration Police (AP).

The report, which will be handed over to the President by Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i and Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet, will involve other far-reaching reforms aimed at improving security agencies.

“We have completed the report. The IG and I will formally present it to the President tomorrow,” Matiang’i said yesterday.

He was speaking when he unveiled the online Service Standing Orders (SSO) for KPS during the Inspector General’s Conference 2018 held at the Kenya School of Government in Nairobi.

In February, Uhuru launched reform documents among them new police Standing Orders, new recruits training curriculum and career progression guidelines.

In June, the President gave Matiang’i and Boinnet a month to come up with comprehensive policy framework and strategy on how to improve efficiency and effectiveness in the NPS and address the persisting officers’ housing problem.

The report has reportedly caused jitters in the service with sources saying it is facing resistance from some high-ranking police officers.

“There was a meeting between the IG and Deputy Inspector General Administration Police Service Gabow Noor and DIG regular police Edward Mbugua today morning at Jogoo House over the matter. They know there will be resistance but it is an idea whose time has come,” an insider told People Daily.

The report emphasises continued commitment to improving the welfare of officers through a modernisation programme that will comprise new police housing units, enhanced terms of service and working conditions. Matiang’i said digitisation of police records and the Occurrence Book will enable real time relaying of information.

He reiterated that the service will remain on high alert in fighting transnational crimes such as terrorism, human trafficking, banditry and drug trafficking which have notably been suppressed in recent years.

“We must make sure that Kenya is free from illegal immigrants and undocumented workers. We cannot allow Kenya to be a theatre for international criminals. We will not be a conduit for human and drug trafficking,” he said.

Meanwhile, Boinnet has assured that the police service is prepared to secure the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams.