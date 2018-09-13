We’ll honour anti-graft agency summons, say Nairobi MCAs

Murimi Mutiga @Mutiga Murimi

Members of the Nairobi County Assembly who were summoned by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), have promised to honor the summons but maintained that their decision to impeach Speaker Beatrice Elachi was irreversible. The MCAs accused EACC of applying double standards by failing to summon MPs when they engage in acts similar to theirs.

Majority Leader Abdi Guyo (pictured), who spoke during a retreat for the MCAs in Mombasa admitted receiving the summons and said the MCAs had not violated any law and would present themselves before the commission once they return to Nairobi.

“We will still honour the summons. We have nothing to fear. Our conduct on that day was within the law,” he said.

Sixteen MCAs have been invited to appear before EACC for allegedly engaging in unethical conduct when they stormed City Hall to eject the embattled Speaker from office.