Kisauni residents accuse police of abetting crime

Residents of Kisauni, Mombasa, have accused the police of colluding with criminals to terrorise them. Speaking during a security baraza held at Matingasi village, the residents said police have failed to protect them.The baraza was held following a series of attacks that have left several people dead and others nursing injuries.

“We call the police but they give excuses such as vehicle breakdown. They show up after somebody is dead,” said Maria Kadzomba, a village elder.

Mombasa county commissioner Evans Achoki (pictured)pledged to investigate claims of collusion between Kiembeni Police Station officers and the criminals.

He attributed increased crime rate in the county to drug abuse. “The criminals attack under the influence of drugs. We will not tire until we arrest those supplying the drugs,” he said.

Kisauni OCPD Sangura Musee, however, warned human rights organisations against interfering with police operations in the name of protecting human rights.