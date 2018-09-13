NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Suspects ‘equal’ in graft war

Yusuf Masibo September 13, 2018
2,417 Less than a minute
Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission chairman Eliud Wabukala. Photo/KENNA CLAUDE

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) chair Eliud Wabukala has said all corruption suspects will be treated equally.

He said EACC and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) would not treat any suspects differently when carrying out arrests and dismissed recent calls by political leaders to have dignitaries handled differently in the war on corruption.

Speaking during the launch of Integrity Club at Archbishop Eliud Wabukala Secondary School in Sirisia, he asked his staff and DCI officers to double efforts in arresting more graft suspects.

Wabukala said EACC has taken the war on corruption to schools because it is important for youths to actively fight the vice. “The youth have a key role to play in reversing the culture of impunity,” he said.

Show More

Related Articles

September 13, 2018
2,475

Basketballer follows money in sports

September 13, 2018
2,495

First Lady unveils new health services model

September 13, 2018
2,453

Investment sacco eyes housing pie in counties

September 13, 2018
2,453

Firm tests 7 stations to deliver Internet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.