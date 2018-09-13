Suspects ‘equal’ in graft war

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) chair Eliud Wabukala has said all corruption suspects will be treated equally.

He said EACC and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) would not treat any suspects differently when carrying out arrests and dismissed recent calls by political leaders to have dignitaries handled differently in the war on corruption.

Speaking during the launch of Integrity Club at Archbishop Eliud Wabukala Secondary School in Sirisia, he asked his staff and DCI officers to double efforts in arresting more graft suspects.

Wabukala said EACC has taken the war on corruption to schools because it is important for youths to actively fight the vice. “The youth have a key role to play in reversing the culture of impunity,” he said.