Governor Obado’s aide detained at Muthaiga police for 14 days

K24 Tv September 12, 2018
Migori governor Okoth Obado’s personal assistant  Michael Oyamo was arraigned at the milimani law courts in Nairobi Wednesday morning and detained at the Muthaiga police station for 14 days to allow detectives finalize  their investigations into Sharon Otieno’s murder.
Oyamo who was transferred from Homabay to Nairobi over security reasons is also expected to undergo a mental assessment before allowed to take plea.

