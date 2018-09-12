Governor Obado’s aide detained at Muthaiga police for 14 days

Migori governor Okoth Obado’s personal assistant Michael Oyamo was arraigned at the milimani law courts in Nairobi Wednesday morning and detained at the Muthaiga police station for 14 days to allow detectives finalize their investigations into Sharon Otieno’s murder.

Oyamo who was transferred from Homabay to Nairobi over security reasons is also expected to undergo a mental assessment before allowed to take plea.