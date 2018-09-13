NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Villagers attack Vihiga family over ‘witchcraft’

Enock Amukhale September 13, 2018

Residents mill around a house in Epuche village, Vihiga county, that was set ablaze on claims its owners were bewitching school children. Police stopped attempts to lynch the family members. Photo/ENOCK AMUKHALE

Property worth millions of shillings was destroyed in Epuche village, Vihiga county, after residents attacked a family in the area for allegedly bewitching their children.

Yesterday’s incident in Mwibona ward started when Ebusyubi Primary School pupils held protests and attacked homes of the suspected family.

They were later joined by their parents and other villagers, who set three houses ablaze and killed all livestock in the homestead.

“We accuse the man of sending evil spirits to our children, which strangle them as they (children) cry out the accused man’s name,” said residents, who declined to be named for fear of victimisation. 

However, police  officers intervened and stopped the angry residents from lynching members of the family. The accused man, who identified himself as Isaiah Kutai, said the attackers were envious of his progress in life, adding that he would sue the perpetrators.

Police said they are investigating the incident and those found culpable of the attack and malicious destruction of property would be treated as criminals.

The incident occurred barely days after residents of Hamisi sub-county in Vihiga lynched some women suspected to be witches.

