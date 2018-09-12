English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

CBK penalizes 5 banks for violating anti-money laundering regulations

Dr Patrick Njoroge
CBK governor Dr Patrick Njoroge

The ghosts of the infamous national youth service scandal have returned to haunt the banking sector after the central bank fined five commercial banks a total of 392 million shillings for being used as conduits to illegally transact 3.6 billion shillings stolen from the state institution.
In a statement released this evening, Central Bank said the decision follows the conclusion of the first phase of investigations that touched on movements on NYS bank accounts and transactions.

