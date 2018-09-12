English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Migori Governor denies any links with slain Sharon’s murder

K24 Tv September 12, 2018
Migori governor Okoth Obado has finally broken his silence and denied having a hand in the mysterious death of Rongo University 2nd year student, the late Sharon Otieno.
Obado who was making his first public appearance since the incident happened last week said his family was devastated by the matter while absolving them from the heinous act, even as detectives remained on the trail of crucial leads into the possible involvement of the governor’s family.

