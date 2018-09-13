Waiguru raises concern on MCAs ward fund use

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru yesterday took a swipe at some MCAs who she described as backward and ignorant in management of county resources.

Waiguru raised concerns over how MCAs spent Sh15 million ward development fund, saying some leaders used the money to buy chairs for women groups and others bought tents for welfare groups.

Addressing business community from the county, the governor said a few MCAs heeded her advice to pool resources and bought assorted road maintenance machines, adding that the majority who disregarded her counsel ended up spending the money on projects with little benefits to the residents.