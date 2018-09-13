Varsity embarks on income-generating initiatives

Winstone Chiseremi and Mathew Ndung’u @PeopleDailyKe

Moi University has embarked on income-generating programmes to help the institution fund its operations in the wake of reduction of capitation from the government.

The university’s council chairman Jeremiah ole Koshal said they have been forced to come up with the programmes owing to challenges they are facing in reviving several multi-million-shilling projects that have stalled because of lack of funds.

Speaking at the university on Tuesday, Koshal said the sustainable programmes rolled out will go a long way in generating the much-needed income for the institution.

“Some of the programmes include revitalising of the institution farm, encouraging international collaborations, and linkages and inspiring the faculty to enhance their efforts in research and attracting grants,” he said.

Meanwhile, St Paul’s University Chancellor Samuel Kobia (pictured) has urged private universities to invest in income-generating projects to avoid factoring their growth on fees charged on students.

Speaking while opening a multi-purpose hall at the Limuru-based university’s main campus yesterday Kobia said the facility, which cost the university close to Sh20 million, would be open for rent and hire.

“The funds which will be accrued from hiring this facility will augment what we get from tuitions and hence we won’t be burdening parents,” he said.