Films body bans two adverts over ‘foul message’

Kenya Film Classification Board chief executive Ezekiel Mutua on Tuesday announced that Fresh Fri cooking oil and Marie Stopes adverts are banned and should not be broadcast.

The CEO said Fresh Fri cooking oil advertisement has been banned due to its “use of lustful language and sexual connotation” while Marie Stopes advert airing on radio uses message that “clearly promotes abortion contrary to the law”.

Speaking during a press conference in Nairobi, Mutua said the two adverts continued to air across TV stations yet they had not been submitted to the board for examination and classification for age appropriateness.

He added that Marie Stopes targets teenage girls by giving them alternatives to unwanted or unplanned pregnancies and has, therefore been prohibited by the board.

“The board demands that the said adverts be pulled down immediately and should not be aired until they have been submitted to the board to determine age suitability,” said Mutua.

He also wants Marie Stopes to apologise to the public for airing such content without submission for examination and classification in line with the law.

The board, he said, has flagged some of these programmes following close monitoring by the Broadcast Monitoring Unit.

“Our attention has been drawn to several adverts and programmes airing on our local broadcast networks without compliance to the provisions of the Films and Stage plays Act Cap 522 of the Laws of Kenya and the Programme Code for free to air Radio and TV stations,” said Mutua.

He highlighted some of the radio shows such as the one hosted by Maina and King’ang’i and Gidi na Ghost asubuhi as well as Wild Cut Soap Opera which is aired at 8pm as some of the programmes that contained adult content and should be aired past the watershed period.

According to the CEO, the board is concerned about the increased airing of unpleasant content by most free to air radio and TV stations in Kenya which is against the programming code.

He added that the board is consulting with the Communications Authority of Kenya to ensure that this trend is stopped. – KNA