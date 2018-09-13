Lobby set to recycle 20 per cent of bottles

Milliam Murigi @millymur1

Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) plans to recycle up to 20 per cent of PET plastic bottles by the end of this year and 70 per cent by 2030.

Vice chairman, Mucai Kunyiha (pictured) said this will be achieved based on a circular economy concept that will involve various stakeholders including waste collectors, recyclers, Ministry of Environment, and the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA).

PET bottles are ones made of polyethylene terephthalate (PET, sometimes PETE) which can be used to make lower grade products, such as carpets. “KAM and partners have committed to undertake measures to encourage recycling and re-use of plastic bottles across the country as part of its efforts to promote effective management of PET plastic bottles,” he said.

Kunyiha was speaking during the signing of a co-operation agreement towards holistic management of PET bottles in Kenya with National Transport and Safety Authority, Kenya Association of Waste Recyclers and Dandora Hip Hop City project.

As part of the agreement, the manufacturers lobby organisation will among other things, establish and implement the agreed “Take Back and Extended Producer Responsibility” schemes for PET Bottles.

Dandora Hip Hop City will be in charge of creating sustainability champions while Kenya Association of Waste Recyclers will be collecting the bottles from different collection point for recycling.

According to Ayub Macharia, chairman of the National PET Management Committee, recycling represents a systemic shift that provides environmental benefits.