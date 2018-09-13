Treasury, Judiciary lock horns over 16pc petroleum levy

James Momanyi and Dickens Wasonga @PeopleDailyKe

The Executive and Judiciary are headed for a clash over implementation of 16 per cent value added tax (VAT) on petroleum products after the High Court sitting in Kisumu reiterated orders stopping the implementation.

But both National Treasury and Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) yesterday said they have not been served with the orders as required by the law even as the Court issued new orders on a contempt case facing Cabinet Secretary, Henry Rotich and Pavel Oimeke, ERC director general.

Speaking yesterday before the Senate Committee on Energy, Treasury Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Nelson Gaichuchie said they were still waiting to be served orders barring implementation of 16 per cent fuel tax six days after the ruling.“We are not ignoring the courts but we have not been served.

Until we are served, we can’t talk about it. But even then, we have the option of appealing,” the CAS said, even as Kisumu High Court Judge Fred Ochieng directed ERC to comply with the orders issued to them by the High Court in Bungoma.

The conservatory orders stopped Kenya Revenue Authority and ERC from implementing the Finance (VAT) Act 2013, which took effect from September 1 so as to allow the President to either assent to or reject the amended Finance Bill passed by the National Assembly two weeks ago.

Justice Ochieng said the Commission must comply with the earlier court directive first before they can seek to quash it.“You have acknowledged that the order exists.

You know that lawful orders must be obeyed and you fully understand what happens if you disobey them,’’ he told ERC lawyer George Kashindi and Josephat Marora for the Attorney General when they appeared in court and sought to have the earlier order set aside.

Justice Ochieng also ordered Oimeke and AG Paul Kihara to appear before him after three petitioners from Kisumu filed a contempt of court proceeding against the two.

Gaichuchie also told the Senate members that if the 16 per cent VAT is not implemented, budget will have a Sh35 billion deficit, something which will affect the implementation of development projects.