Mourners upset at Annan covered casket.

Accra, Wednesday

Ghanaians continue to pay respects to Kofi Annan, the former UN chief whose body is currently lying in state at the Accra International Conference Centre ahead of his funeral today. However, according to Ghana’s CitiFM, there has been some upset that the casket is covered.

The news website quoted a mourner as saying: “We were surprised and we just came and saw the casket closed with a Ghana flag draped over it. So we were just asking that; did we come to observe the Ghana flag or we came to observe [him]. Ghanaian funeral rites are elaborate Part of the events on Wednesday have included officials paying their respects to Annan’s relatives.

Annan, the second African to become UN secretary-general, died aged 80 last month. He served two terms, from 1997 to 2006, and was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize for his humanitarian work. A private burial service will be held in the city’s military cemetery. -BBC