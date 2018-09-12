Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru vows not to fund pending bills till Auditor okays payment 

Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru, has vowed her government will not pay pending bills worth 290 million shillings until auditor general Edward Ouko gives the go ahead.

Waiguru who spoke after attending an investment consultative meeting between local business persons, the county government and Industrial And Commercial Development Corporation (ICDC) officials in Kerugoya town Tuesday, said the figures in the pending bills were exaggerated by the former administration.

Waiguru revealed that she has invited auditors from the office of the Auditor General to audit all pending bills from August 2017.