Contraband Sugar : COTU boss questions why govt’ hasn’t destroyed consignment
Secretary General of the Central Organisation of Trade Unions,COTU, has faulted the government over its slow action in destroying the contraband sugar that was found not to be safe for human consumption.
Francis Atwoli while addressing journalists at his office Wednesday morning, said people with vested interests were still on the loose repackaging the said sugar using known local brands and selling to unsuspecting consumers.