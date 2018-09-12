English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Contraband Sugar : COTU boss questions why govt’ hasn’t destroyed consignment 

K24 Tv September 12, 2018
2,489 Less than a minute

Secretary General of the Central Organisation of Trade Unions,COTU, has faulted the government over its slow action in destroying the contraband sugar that was found not to be safe for  human consumption.

Francis Atwoli while addressing journalists at his office Wednesday morning, said  people with vested interests were still on the loose repackaging the said sugar using known local brands and selling to unsuspecting consumers.

Show More

Related Articles

September 12, 2018
2,487

Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru vows not to fund pending bills till Auditor okays payment 

September 12, 2018
2,477

Bhang worth Shs. 2.5M netted, as hunt for main suspect launched in Naivasha

September 12, 2018
2,507

Nairobi County Majority Leader fails to honor EACC summons

September 12, 2018
2,471

IDP’s relocating to their homes attacked by bandits in Rabal, Baringo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.